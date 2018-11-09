Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 9, 2018
Strategy guide publisher Prima Games is shutting down

November 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Prima Games, a longtime mainstay in the printed strategy guide business, is closing its doors for good. The publisher’s parent company DK announced this week that the company is winding down operations and will close down after 28 years in business.

The shutdown comes as a result of what DK described as a “significant decline” in its video game business, reflecting a years-long change that has seen strategy guides shift from a printed resource to a primarily online one. 

According to sources speaking to EGM, all three of the companies offices are being shut down as a result. While details about the New York office are unknown, the Roseville location is due to close later this month, while the Indianapolis office will continue on with a reduced staff until March 2019 to publish the remainder of Prima’s currently announced strategy lineup.

