Apply now to be a GDC 2019 Conference Associate!

Hey there! Want to help make sure the 2019 Game Developers Conference goes off without a hitch?

Then you should consider applying now to be a volunteer Conference Associate (CA), because you can earn the equivalent of an All-Access Pass by putting in roughly 25 hours of on-site work!

Next year GDC 2019 runs from Monday, March 18th through Friday, March 22nd. Applicants chosen to be Conference Associates will be given pre-conference assignments and asked to attend a required orientation dinner on Sunday, March 17th! This is a paid position, so you must be eligible to work in the United States.

If you are accepted into the program, you are expected to be on-site from the start of your pre-conference assignments through the end of the conference on the evening of Friday, March 22nd, during conference hours. Please plan accordingly so you have no job, school, or other conflicts during that time.

What will you be doing, you ask? CA duties may include guarding doors and scanning badges, monitoring sessions, answering attendees' questions, and more. In your free time, you will be able to use your All-Access pass to do things like attend talks or visit the Expo floor.

To apply, head over to the GDC 2019 CA application page and read the instructions. The deadline for applications closes at 11:59 PM PDT, December 21st, 2018. Applicants will be notified if they are accepted (or not) by January 10th.



Applications submitted after the positions are filled will be offered the opportunity to be put on the waiting list. Applications will be accepted up until 11:59 pm (Pacific Time, UTC-8) on March 12th for the waiting list.

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



