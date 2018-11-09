Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Nintendo is ending video streaming support on the Wii

November 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Nintendo is ending support for Netflix and all other video streaming services on the Wii. Netflix subscribers were notified of the coming change via email, and Netflix’s website now lists the 3DS as the only Nintendo system that supports its streaming service.

According to a copy of that email shared on Reddit, the switch is officially being flipped on January 31, 2019. After that, the Netflix Wii “channel” (and seemingly other streaming services like Hulu and Amazon Instant Video as well) will no longer function on the system. 

This is also the same expiration date Nintendo put on the Wii Shop Channel itself last year, meaning that January 31, 2019 sees both the end of streaming video support for the Wii as well as the closure of its digital game and app store.

Additionally, Nintendo has yet to bring Netflix to the Switch, its current-generation console. That system launched in March 2017 and has so far been slow to introduce support for video apps as a whole. So far, the Switch introduced a Hulu app in November 2017 and, just this week, brought a YouTube app to its eShop.

