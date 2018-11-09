Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 9, 2018
November 9, 2018
November 9, 2018
Watch Lucas Pope discuss the making of Return of the Obra Dinn

November 9, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

A few weeks ago, Papers, Please developer Lucas Pope released his latest game, a mercantile murder mystery called Return of the Obra Dinn. It's another entry in Pope's history of making interesting games about ordinary people, and its deductive sudoku-like nature have captured the attention of other game developers. 

Luckily for you, Pope was game to come by and chat about his experience making Return of the Obra Dinn over on the GDC Twitch channel and answer questions about everything from 1-bit art direction to his work/life balance on the four-and-a-half year project. 

Be sure to click the video above for the full conversation! And For more game developer interviews, you can now follow the GDC Twitch channel and participate in regular Q&As with talented developers behind interesting games. 

