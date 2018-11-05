Video: An apology for Roger Ebert

"This is an apology in the sense of a Greek apologia: the systematic defense of a position or opinion."

These were Loom creator and Worcester Polytechnic Institute professor Brian Moriarty's opening remarks as he took the stage at GDC 2011 to deliver a defense of critic Roger Ebert's industry-stirring sentiment that "video games can never be art."

Whether or not you agree, Moriarty's thoughtful examination of Ebert's perspective offers useful context and may help you better understand why someone would feel that way.

While Moriarty never claims video games are art, in this classic talk he discusses ways in which they could be, who could make it so, and the concepts critical to understanding and contributing to the conversation.

It's a talk out of time that still offers useful insight into a thorny topic, as well as some practical context for anyone who got into games after Ebert's famous statement. Now, it's freely available to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

