Obsidian, inXile acquired by Microsoft Studios

Microsoft has announced the acquisition of RPG-centric studios Obsidian and inXile Entertainment, as part of a host of announcements at its X08 event in Mexico.

The addition of the studios comes as Microsoft ramps up its Game Pass monthly subscription service, and follows a similar E3 2018 announcement which added new studio The Initiative, Undead Labs (State of Decay), Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), Playground Games (Forza Horizon), and Ninja Theory (Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice) to Microsoft's internal studios.

Veteran RPG studio Obsidian is widely known for games like Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II, and its own more recent Pillars of Eternity series, and inXile is notable for its work on The Bard's Tale franchise, Wasteland 2 (& the upcoming Wasteland 3), and a number of other RPG titles.