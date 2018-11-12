Mouse and keyboard support arriving on Xbox One this week

Microsoft is bringing mouse and keyboard support to the Xbox One on November 14, after initially announcing the move back in September.

The new feature will only be made available to Xbox Insiders at launch, but will eventually be opened up to the masses at an unspecified date. Only a select number of games will be supported at first, with popular free-to-play shooters Fortnite and Warframe leading the charge.

Support will then be added for a handful of others including Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder and X-Morph Defense later in November, with Children of Morta, DayZ, Minion Master, Moonlighter, Vigor, Warface, and Wargroove following suit further down the line.

One the update is live, all developers will be given the means to create tailored mouse and keyboard experiences for their games, so it'll be down to them to ensure play remains balanced.