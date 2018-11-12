Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google Play announces Games for Change design challenge finalists

November 12, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 12, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Design, Production, Video

Google Play has announced the finalists for its Change the Game design challenge, which it launched back in March to promote gender diversity by inspiring young women as players and game makers. 

The challenge was organized with the help of Girls Make Games and the Entertainment Software Association, and will grant the winner a $10,000 college scholarship along with another $15,000 for their community center or school's technology program. Each finalist will also receive a trip to L.A. to attend E3, along with a scholarship to attend the Girls Make Games Summer Camp.

Heading up the final five is the overall winner Christine, who won the challenge with her gorgeous side-scrolling platformer Mazu, which tells the tale of a young shapeshifter journeying through a world filled with danger. 

She's joined by Dakota, creator of environmentally focused mini-game compilation Ecoverse; Erin, the maestro behind narrative-driven rhythm game Symphony; Lauren, the developer of educational paining game Palette; and Lily, who was recognized for her work on The Other Realm, a puzzler with a focus on self-identity. 

All five projects are now available on Google Play, and every single one is well worth your time. Once you're done playing, you can learn more about each finalist and their creative process by visiting the Change the Game website

Related Jobs

Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[11.09.18]
Senior Game Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.08.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[11.08.18]
Senior Backend Engineer (f/m)
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.07.18]
Senior UI Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Obsidian, inXile acquired by Microsoft Studios
Google Play announces Games for Change design challenge finalists
Blog: In-depth game design on Space Frontier 2
Mouse and keyboard support arriving on Xbox One this week


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image