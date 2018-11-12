Google Play announces Games for Change design challenge finalists

Google Play has announced the finalists for its Change the Game design challenge, which it launched back in March to promote gender diversity by inspiring young women as players and game makers.

The challenge was organized with the help of Girls Make Games and the Entertainment Software Association, and will grant the winner a $10,000 college scholarship along with another $15,000 for their community center or school's technology program. Each finalist will also receive a trip to L.A. to attend E3, along with a scholarship to attend the Girls Make Games Summer Camp.

Heading up the final five is the overall winner Christine, who won the challenge with her gorgeous side-scrolling platformer Mazu, which tells the tale of a young shapeshifter journeying through a world filled with danger.

She's joined by Dakota, creator of environmentally focused mini-game compilation Ecoverse; Erin, the maestro behind narrative-driven rhythm game Symphony; Lauren, the developer of educational paining game Palette; and Lily, who was recognized for her work on The Other Realm, a puzzler with a focus on self-identity.

All five projects are now available on Google Play, and every single one is well worth your time. Once you're done playing, you can learn more about each finalist and their creative process by visiting the Change the Game website.