Mobile publisher Flaregames lays off 45 staff

November 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
The mobile game publisher Flaregames has laid off 45 members of its staff in Karlsruhe, Germany. The company’s CEO, Klaas Kersting, is also stepping down from his position at the head of the company.

Kersting detailed the lead up to the decision to restructure and refocus Flaregames’ core business in a post on the company’s site, noting specifically that any past successes seen by the studio haven’t been at the scale it would need to sustain its previous model. 

Instead, under the leadership of new CEO and former studio head Todd English, Kersting says Flaregames will move away from what he describes as a “one-stop shop” approach to instead work through smaller teams to offer support in game development, live game operations, and marketing. 

The post also notes that Flaregames is creating a separate business to house its owned studios like Keen Flare, Kopla Games, and other acquisitions, though that split will be further detailed in the future.

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

