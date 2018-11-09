Apply the science of desirability to game design at GDC 2019

What makes something desirable?

It's a tricky question for game makers, many of whom walk a careful line between making what they want and making what they know other people want.

With that in mind, Game Developers Conference 2019 organizers want to draw your attention to a very special session taking place at the March conference as part of the special Vision track of talks, forward-thinking presentations from folks outside the game space who are doing inspiring work.

To help you better understand desire and how it relates to your work, Harvard University Desirability Lab director Dr. Beth Altringer will present an intriguing talk on "The Science of Desirability" at GDC 2019!

Altringer will reveal how her innovative project applies design, behavioral economics, and psychological research to creative endeavors to help creators embed desirability into their projects -- and what game developers can learn from this.

Dr. Altringer will also explain some of her Lab's research in depth, including a related video game project, and show you how research into areas like food ingredient desirability might inspire you in your game design efforts!

