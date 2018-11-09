Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Apply the science of desirability to game design at GDC 2019

Apply the science of desirability to game design at GDC 2019

November 13, 2018 | By Staff
November 13, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, GDC

What makes something desirable?

It's a tricky question for game makers, many of whom walk a careful line between making what they want and making what they know other people want. 

With that in mind, Game Developers Conference 2019 organizers want to draw your attention to a very special session taking place at the March conference as part of the special Vision track of talks, forward-thinking presentations from folks outside the game space who are doing inspiring work.

To help you better understand desire and how it relates to your work, Harvard University Desirability Lab director Dr. Beth Altringer will present an intriguing talk on "The Science of Desirability"  at GDC 2019!

Altringer will reveal how her innovative project applies design, behavioral economics, and psychological research to creative endeavors to help creators embed desirability into their projects -- and what game developers can learn from this.

Dr. Altringer will also explain some of her Lab's research in depth, including a related video game project, and show you how research into areas like food ingredient desirability might inspire you in your game design efforts!

You won't want to miss this talk (and many more!) at GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. Passes recently went on sale, so make sure to check out your GDC 2019 pass options and register early to get the best price!

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[11.13.18]
UI Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.13.18]
Game Designer for Elvenar
Autodesk
Autodesk — Los Angeles, California, United States
[11.12.18]
Media &amp; Entertainment Customer Success Manager
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[11.12.18]
Senior System Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing for survival in Steam Early Access hit Green Hell
Hacker gets $20K from Valve for unearthing bug that generates free Steam keys
Blog: Adaptive music with Elias - Part 1
Designing CrossCode to stand out in the retro RPG market


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image