Get a job: Velan Studios is hiring a Lead Producer

Location: Troy, New York

About Us:

We are Velan Studios, an independent game developer focused on creating ground-breaking innovative game experiences across existing and emerging platforms. Velan Studios’ team members have created, developed, and contributed to some of the most impactful and innovative game franchises of the last 20 years, including Guitar Hero, Skylanders, Rock Band, Mario Maker, Donkey Kong Country, Tony Hawk, Metroid Prime, andUncharted.

At Velan, we believe in maintaining a collaborative, diverse, and creative team environment and we’re looking for new team members who have a desire to help grow our studio.

About the Role:

We are looking for an experienced Producer to manage the production of a new title in development at Velan Studios. The Lead Producer will work closely with the project’s Game Director, Art Director, Engineering Lead and other key project leaders to successfully execute on a new, ground-breaking, original IP. The Lead Producer will manage the project development from pre-production through to product launch, working with key internal stakeholders, as well as be a primary liaison with our Global Publishing Partner to deliver on all critical milestones.

If you’re an experienced game producer we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities

Work with project leads to define and delineate project requirements and milestones.

Coordinate the work of cross-functional development teams to manage features and content from idea generation to in-game implementation.

Anticipate and address potential problems like resource blockers, quality concerns, and scope changes. Communicate effectively to ensure these problems are resolved quickly.

Facilitate communication and planning across project teams and sub-teams.

Manage the prioritization of tasks, bugs, design iteration, and user/tester feedback.

Build and maintain project backlogs, roadmaps, schedules and documentation.

Collaborate and support in solving problems and resolving issues across the development team.

Manage external publisher and stakeholder relationships.

Lead and provide mentorship to Associate Producers, Production Coordinators and QA team members.

Ensure features and content follow established documentation and development workflows.

Conduct regular, effective retrospectives and post-mortem reviews.

Requirements & Qualifications

5+ years of game industry experience, including at least one shipped AAA title.

Experience managing teams or sub-teams of 12 to 40 developers.

Ability to create, track, and maintain schedules across multiple teams or sub-teams.

A deep understanding of software development processes, project management, and agile development methodologies.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Exceptional oral and written communications skills.

Demonstrated ability to be successful in technical environments.

Experience coordinating and/or managing engineers, artists, and/or game designers.

Strong understanding of development workflows, production processes, testing, outsourcing, licensing, and development project management.

An internal drive to keep team members working efficiently and effectively toward project goals.

Passion for continuous improvement.

Experience and understanding of localization requirements of different types of game assets for worldwide product releases.

Big plusses:

Experience with Live Operations and managing post-release content development.

Diverse experience with Jira for task management and bug tracking; including database setup, organization, and maintenance.

PMP Certification.

A passion for making and playing great games, with an awareness of current titles and industry trends.

Experience with speaking to press, publishing partners and game community members in an official development capacity.

