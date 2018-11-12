Physical copies of Hollow Knight cancelled

Skybound Games announced last week that it would no longer be partnering with Team Cherry to bring physical versions of Hollow Knight to retail shelves after the deal reportedly fell through.

The partnership was announced back in August when the publisher said it would work with Team Cherry to bring Hollow Knight to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch consoles through physical distribution.

Team Cherry released a statement lamenting the cancellation, saying that its small dev team just didn't have the necessary resources to manage a physical release.

"As a team of 3 people still in intensive production of Hollow Knight, taking the game into the retail space (even with the extensive assistance of Skybound) proved more work than we could reasonably manage," reads the statement.

Despite details of the Skybound publishing deal being vague, it looks as though Team Cherry isn't ruling out the possibility of running a physical release just yet.

"In [the] future we will investigate other ways to deliver physical versions of Hollow Knight, though likely that will be in smaller quantities."