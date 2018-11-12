Xbox chief Phil Spencer taking on a 'bigger role' in fixing the Microsoft Store

Speaking at Microsoft’s XO18 event this past weekend, Xbox chief Phil Spencer discussed how he would like to fix the Microsoft Store to make game content more discoverable and easy to find after criticisms over how the digital store currently operates.

Microsoft has even admitted its store is difficult to navigate on Windows 10, noting how its a chore to find or update games. It seems that Spencer is also aware of the issues, promising to fix the concerns.

As The Verge reports, Spencer admits that "we’ve got a ton of work to do on Windows," but it isn't clear what his involvement in the solution will be, or what the proposed changes are.

“Windows is something I’m very committed to, I’ve heard the feedback about our Store. I’m going to take a bigger leadership role on what’s going on with the Windows Store, make it really tailored to the gamers that we know want to see the best from what we have to offer.”

The plan to fix the Microsoft Store comes months after Spencer also revealed the software maker is reworking its Xbox app for Windows 10 to reflect the wishes of PC users.

The Xbox app brought in streaming features, Xbox party chat, and game management to Windows 10. PC users have expressed criticism over feeling pushed into the Xbox Live sphere, which mainly dominated consoles.

Despite a lack of concrete details regarding changes to the Microsoft Store, it's clear the company has a lot of work to do.