Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Xbox chief Phil Spencer taking on a 'bigger role' in fixing the Microsoft Store

Xbox chief Phil Spencer taking on a 'bigger role' in fixing the Microsoft Store

November 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
November 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing

Speaking at Microsoft’s XO18 event this past weekend, Xbox chief Phil Spencer discussed how he would like to fix the Microsoft Store to make game content more discoverable and easy to find after criticisms over how the digital store currently operates. 

Microsoft has even admitted its store is difficult to navigate on Windows 10, noting how its a chore to find or update games. It seems that Spencer is also aware of the issues, promising to fix the concerns.

As The Verge reports, Spencer admits that "we’ve got a ton of work to do on Windows," but it isn't clear what his involvement in the solution will be, or what the proposed changes are.

“Windows is something I’m very committed to, I’ve heard the feedback about our Store. I’m going to take a bigger leadership role on what’s going on with the Windows Store, make it really tailored to the gamers that we know want to see the best from what we have to offer.”

The plan to fix the Microsoft Store comes months after Spencer also revealed the software maker is reworking its Xbox app for Windows 10 to reflect the wishes of PC users.

The Xbox app brought in streaming features, Xbox party chat, and game management to Windows 10. PC users have expressed criticism over feeling pushed into the Xbox Live sphere, which mainly dominated consoles. 

Despite a lack of concrete details regarding changes to the Microsoft Store, it's clear the company has a lot of work to do. 

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[11.12.18]
Senior UI Artist
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[11.12.18]
Senior Engineer - Unreal Engine
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[11.12.18]
Shader Engineer
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[11.12.18]
Senior Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing CrossCode to stand out in the retro RPG market
Obituary: Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee passes away at 95
Mobile publisher Flaregames lays off 45 staff
Blog: Invigorating our local game developer community


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image