Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo wins out in legal battle against ROM sites

Nintendo wins out in legal battle against ROM sites

November 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo's legal battle against the owners of ROM websites LoveROMS and LoveRetro is coming to an end, and the Japanese console maker has come out on top.

As reported by TorrentFreak, the owners have admitted to both indirect and direct copyright and trademark infringement, while also agreeing to a hefty $12.23 million judgment in favor of Nintendo -- though both parties could still agree upon a smaller amount in private.

The legal dispute began back in July, when Nintendo filed a lawsuit against the married couple behind both websites, which it claimed were built "almost entirely on brazen and mass-scale infringement." 

Nintendo described the pair as "sophisticated" pirates, and dismissed the notion that they were casual fans looking to preserve video game history. 

The lawsuit initially resulted in LoveROMS and LoveRETRO pulling all Nintendo titles from its roster, with both websites going offline shortly after.

"The LoveROMs and LoveRetro websites are among the most open and notorious online hubs for pirated video games," explained Nintendo in the lawsuit (available here in PDF form).

"Through the LoveROMs and LoveRetro websites, Defendants reproduce, distribute, publicly perform and display a staggering number of unauthorized copies of Nintendo’s video games, all without Nintendo’s permission."

By agreeing to the judgment, the website owners have managed to avoid a prolonged legal battle, and Nintendo has set a precedent that could act as a deterrent to others.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.13.18]
Sr. Hard Surface Artist
XSEED Games
XSEED Games — Torrance, California, United States
[11.13.18]
Localization Editor
Sixteen Tons Entertainment GmbH
Sixteen Tons Entertainment GmbH — Tuebingen, Germany
[11.13.18]
Unreal Engine Developer / C++
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[11.13.18]
Multimedia Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing for survival in Steam Early Access hit Green Hell
God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2 lead nominees for The Game Awards
Blog: How I managed to ship 6000 copies and stay in business
Hacker gets $20K from Valve for unearthing bug that generates free Steam keys


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image