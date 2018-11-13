Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Rob Dyer hired as COO of Capcom USA

Rob Dyer hired as COO of Capcom USA

November 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Capcom has hired longtime game industry vet Rob Dyer as new the chief operating officer of its US-based branch. 

Dyer has spent the last five years working as a marketing consultant and analyst alongside, recently, acting as CEO of a merchandising firm he co-founded called Fan Kicks. Prior to that, Dyer held leadership roles at a number of game companies including Sony, Zynga, and Tapjoy.

His role at Capcom will see him at the head of the company’s publishing business in the Americas, a position Capcom USA CEO Kiichiro Urata says will help the company “steer the success” of Capcom-owned franchises like Monster Hunter and Street Fighter in the West. 

