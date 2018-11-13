God of War , Red Dead Redemption 2 lead nominees for The Game Awards

The Game Awards has listed the games nominated for honors in the event’s coming 2018 award show, with both God of War and Red Dead Redemption leading the pack with a total of eight nominations each.

Both titles are up for Game of the Year honors as well alongside Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Monster Hunter: World. All in all, nominations for games and developers are split between around 17 categories including Best ongoing Game, Best Independent Game, and Games for Impact.

For example, Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2, a game that reignited conversations about labor practices in the game industry ahead of its release last month, has been nominated for Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score/Music, and Best Audio Design. Roger Clark, the voice actor behind the game’s leading character Arthur Morgan, is also nominated in the Best Performance category.

Likewise, the eight nominations earned by Sony Santa Monica’s God of War span those exact same categories, including a Best Performance nomination for Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge.

A roundup of some of the other categories and nominees can be found below, while a complete listing is live on The Game Awards website. Winners are due to be announced on December 6.

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Game Direction

A Way Out (Hazellight Studios/EA)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/SIE)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Games for Impact

11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart/Aardman Animations/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Florence (Mountains)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix)

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls/Arc System Works)

Best Independent Game

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Best Mobile Game