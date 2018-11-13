Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

God of War , Red Dead Redemption 2 lead nominees for The Game Awards

God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2 lead nominees for The Game Awards

November 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie

The Game Awards has listed the games nominated for honors in the event’s coming 2018 award show, with both God of War and Red Dead Redemption leading the pack with a total of eight nominations each.

Both titles are up for Game of the Year honors as well alongside Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Monster Hunter: World. All in all, nominations for games and developers are split between around 17 categories including Best ongoing Game, Best Independent Game, and Games for Impact.

For example, Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2, a game that reignited conversations about labor practices in the game industry ahead of its release last month, has been nominated for Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score/Music, and Best Audio Design. Roger Clark, the voice actor behind the game’s leading character Arthur Morgan, is also nominated in the Best Performance category.

Likewise, the eight nominations earned by Sony Santa Monica’s God of War span those exact same categories, including a Best Performance nomination for Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge.

A roundup of some of the other categories and nominees can be found below, while a complete listing is live on The Game Awards website. Winners are due to be announced on December 6.

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie/Activision)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Game Direction

  • A Way Out (Hazellight Studios/EA)
  • Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/SIE)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Games for Impact

  • 11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart/Aardman Animations/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Florence (Mountains)
  • Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix)
  • The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls/Arc System Works)

Best Independent Game

  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
  • Into the Breach (Subset Games)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
  • The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Best Mobile Game

  • Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Florence (Mountains)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • PUBG Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Tencent Games)
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial/Devolver Digital)

Related Jobs

Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[11.13.18]
UI Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.13.18]
Senior Environment Technical Artist
Playful Corp
Playful Corp — McKinney, Texas, United States
[11.13.18]
FX Artist
505 Games Limited
505 Games Limited — Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
[11.13.18]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing for survival in Steam Early Access hit Green Hell
Hacker gets $20K from Valve for unearthing bug that generates free Steam keys
Blog: Adaptive music with Elias - Part 1
Designing CrossCode to stand out in the retro RPG market


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image