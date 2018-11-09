Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Playful Corp is looking for a UI Designer

November 13, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI Designer, Playful Corp

Location: McKinney, Texas

Will you be part of our adventure?  

We’re looking for world-class game makers and bright new talent -- people who want to work on beloved products and do some of the best work of their careers. Here are the kinds of people we love working with: people with new ideas; people smarter than us, who can help us learn new tricks and also grow themselves; people who love both games and the technology inside them; people who have an entrepreneurial spirit; people who enjoy tackling difficult problems and doing things that have never been done before. Does that sound like you?

We are currently seeking a UI Designer to join our growing team. As a UI Designer, you will work closely with the Directors to conceptualize, mock-up, and execute the visual interface designs to support our games. You will take the creative vision set by the directors and expand ideas into your own creations; developing UI experiences from concepts to completion of a visually appealing, high-quality user experience. 

We are a versatile team, so duties will vary, but some of the position requirements are: 

  • 3+ years of experience with game interface examples demonstrating a strong understanding of usability, consistency, and composition. 
  • Experience concepting and implementing functional and visually appealing user interfaces from visual design to in-game experience across multiple styles.
  • Has knowledge of Photoshop, After Effects, Flash, and/ or a wireframe tool to block out UI flow.
  • Self- motivated, but also an excellent team player, that has a strong work ethic and cooperative attitude.
  • A passion and understanding of how a players’ experience relates to game interfaces, graphic design, art, and animation.
  • Work with a variety of different team members at different stages of the project to get valuable feedback on the user experience. 
  • Able to take player feedback, and translate that into potential improvements to explore during the iteration of creating the UI. 

What can also help you be successful in this role? 

  • Avid player and knowledge of a variety of games. 
  • Ability to rapidly iterate when needed to provide prototype and vast amounts of content.
  • Since our games are often stylized and PLAYFUL, having a strong 2D illustration background.
  • Proficiencies in 3D applications, motion graphics, and/or FX creation.
  • Ability to create & maintain CSS would be valuable.
  • Experience in implementation of front-end graphics (e.g., XAML, HTML5).
  • Important to see a wireframe flow of UI progression in your portfolio.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

