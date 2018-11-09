Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The art of developing audio soundscapes

November 13, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Audio, Video

In this GDC 2018 session, Guerrilla Games' Anton Woldhek presents some practical tips from his years of experience in game development on the art of developing audio soundscapes for video games like Horizon Zero Dawn.

Woldhek presents the following questions: How does the state of a project, team and self influence this experience? How can developers take advantage of the opportunities they have at each of these states?

Although colored by his personal experience as an in-house sound designer, the ideas and processes can be applied to many departments, employment styles or experience levels.

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

