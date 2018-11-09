Chat with the developers of The Blackout Club at 3PM ET

After The Magic Circle, the first-person game that drew inspiration from the craft of making first-person games, the developers at Question have now released The Blackout Club into Early Access. It's a very different sort of game, one that brings 1-4 players together for a cooperative horror experience, playing as a group of kids trying to solve an overarching horror conspiracy.

If you were a developer inspired by The Magic Circle, and have questions about The Blackout Club, you'll able to quiz the developers at Question about their Early Access process today at 3PM ET on the GDC Twitch channel, where our colleagues will be streaming the game! Developers Michael Kelly and Jordan Thomas will be joining the stream for a discussion about The Blackout Club's development.

Drop by and ask your questions in Twitch chat! And while you're at it, you can follow the GDC Twitch channel for more insightful developer interviews.