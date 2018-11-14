Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 14, 2018
November 14, 2018
November 14, 2018
THQ Nordic acquires Coffee Stain and Bugbear Entertainment

November 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
THQ Nordic has agreed to acquire Coffee Stain Studios and Bugbear Entertainment in two separate deals. 

The company will purchase 100 percent of Goat Simulator developer-publisher Coffee Stain for 317 million SEK ($34.9 million), and could pay out even more if the studio hits certain pre-agreed milestones. 

Coffee Stain will continue to operate independently post-acquisition, with Anton Westbergh retaining his position of CEO. 

Moving forward, the studio will attempt to help THQ strengthen its publishing position in the Nordic territories while also continuing to develop new titles geared towards the digital and multiplayer markets. 

As for Bugbear, THQ has bought 90 percent of the Helsinki-based Wreckfest developer for an undisclosed fee, and has the option to pick up the remaining 10 percent further down the line. 

The company explained it "strongly believes in Bugbear's competence in developing successful action racing games," and wanted to make a long-term investment to support the studio's future growth and turn Wreckfest into a major franchise. 

The move is THQ Nordic's first step into the Finnish market, and the company claims it foresees more "strategic investments" in the future. 

Both deals are the latest in a long-line of purchases for THQ, which recently grabbed the rights to notable franchises including Alone in the Dark, Act of War, Timesplitters, and Kingdoms of Amalur.

