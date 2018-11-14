Jam City signs multi-year game dev partnership with Disney

Mobile studio Jam City has signed a multi-year game development partnership with entertainment giant Disney.

The deal means Jam City now has the rights to create mobile games based on characters and stories from both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The mobile studio will also take over the day-to-day running of Disney Emoji Blitz, with members of Disney's Glendale Games Studio moving over to Jam City to continue growing the popular match-em-up.

The pair will kick off the partnership by creating an all-new game based on the upcoming sequel to Frozen, before following it up with even more titles based on Disney's "most popular franchises."