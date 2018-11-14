Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Koch Media acquisition driving record sales at THQ Nordic

Koch Media acquisition driving record sales at THQ Nordic

November 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Net sales are up by some margin at THQ Nordic, which just posted its financials for the three months ended September 30

According to the fiscal report, net sales increased by 1,403 percent year-over-year to a record total of SEK 1.27 billion ($139.8 million), while operating profit rose by 278 percent to SEK 90.8 million ($9.9 million). 

The company attributed that sizable upswing to the recent acquisitions of Koch Media and Deep Silver, along with a positive showing from its own game roster. 

Indeed, net sales within the Deep Silver (and Koch Media) segment clocked in at SEK 251.8 million ($27.7 million), with Dakar 18 and Pathfinder: Kingmaker both being praised for putting in solid performances. 

Meanwhile, net sales of THQ's game lineup rose by 47 percent to SEK 124.2 million ($13.7 million) thanks to the release of Titan Quest, the dubiously named Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered, and This is the Police 2

THQ's Partner Publishing business also had a strong quarter due to some 'significant releases' including F1 2018Shenmue 1 & 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider from partners Codemasters, Sega, and Square Enix. 

The company was also busy on an operational front, with THQ making headlines after acquiring a number of notable properties including Alone in the DarkKingdoms of Amalur, and Timesplitters

THQ claims those purchases will be the first of many, and made good on that promise earliertoday by acquiring Goat Simulator developer Coffee Stain and Wreckfest maker Bugbear Entertainment.

"We are patiently working on adding more great companies into the group, both developers and publishers. This is a daily proactive activity within the parent company, as well as within both operating groups," explained company CEO and founder Lars Wingefors.

"We are engaging with a large number of companies across the globe with respect to joining the group. I am confident about our strategy and capability to benefit from the ongoing shift in platforms and technologies."

Related Jobs

Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[11.14.18]
3D Environment Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.14.18]
UI/UX Designer for Forge of Empires
Zapdot
Zapdot — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[11.13.18]
Software Engineer
Zapdot
Zapdot — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[11.13.18]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Designing the beautifully surreal time puzzles of The Gardens Between
THQ Nordic acquires Coffee Stain and Bugbear Entertainment
Jam City signs multi-year game dev partnership with Disney
Designing for survival in Steam Early Access hit Green Hell


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image