Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The unusual story behind Space Harrier 's vibrant color palette

The unusual story behind Space Harrier's vibrant color palette

November 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art

"It's why our attitude to bugs was pretty laid back: 'if it works, we'll use it.'"

-Yu Suzuki recalls the story of the kill-switch-triggered bug behind Space Harrier’s skies

It’s not entirely uncommon for a bug to inspire legitimate features during the development of a game, and the story of an intentionally triggered bug that led to the colorful skies of Space Harrier is an entertaining example of one such inspiration.

Shmuplations has published a collection of decades-old interviews with the development team behind Space Harrier, including one with designer (and future Shenmue creator) Yu Suzuki, that explore the development of the 1985 fantasy arcade game.

In one of the interviews, Suzuki recalls how he had set up a secret switch under his desk to give the in-development game a more unfinished look whenever then-Sega president Hayao Nakayama stopped by, for fear that Nakayama would see finished graphics and assume the game was ready to ship. 

"The color of the sky was also something that came from a bug, from wiping the color RAM on the PCB. At the time, we had worked up a pretty sky background with nice color gradations… and, well, this is a little bit of a digression, but President Nakayama used to visit our office from time to time,” explains Suzuki. “The thing with Nakayama was, if he saw that the graphics were complete in your game, he would tell you it was done and it was time to release it. Nevertheless, we couldn’t just hide the game from him and show him nothing when he came by."

"So I rigged up a little switch underneath my desk. When I pressed that switch it would wipe the color RAM. You could wipe the color RAM, and it wouldn’t affect the rest of the game—everything would keep running, just the colors would get all glitched,” says Suzuki. "To a layperson, it would look like the game wasn’t complete yet. Well, one time we did this, and randomly, the colors of the sky looked extremely striking. Then I used our development tool ICE to stop the CPU and extract the color RAM data, and those became the colors we used for Space Harrier."

Suzuki says that that encounter is why the team adopted a laid-back attitude toward bugs, noting in the full interview that even the sound of bullets bouncing off of objects in-game was originally the result of a bug involving object collision.

Related Jobs

Zapdot
Zapdot — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[11.13.18]
Software Engineer
Zapdot
Zapdot — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[11.13.18]
Senior Software Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.13.18]
Senior World Builder
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.13.18]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Designing the beautifully surreal time puzzles of The Gardens Between
The unusual story behind Space Harrier's vibrant color palette
THQ Nordic acquires Coffee Stain and Bugbear Entertainment
Jam City signs multi-year game dev partnership with Disney


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image