Get a job: Choices dev Pixelberry Studios is hiring a Senior Software Engineer

Location: Mountain View, California

Pixelberry Studios, a division of Nexon, is the creator of the hit game "Choices". Our team has been around since 2011, and is 3-for-3 launching games into the AppStore's Top 25 Grossing chart. Choices has smashed our wildest expectations, recently breaking into the Top 5. We believe that innovative game design, commercial success, and making a difference all go hand in hand. We are based in Mountain View, CA, and are looking for local candidates.

Our world-class development team is in search of a Senior Software Engineer. The winning candidate will help us work on supporting our award-winning game Choices. Working alongside our tight, razor-sharp team with a high degree of autonomy, you will take ownership of architecting new features, troubleshooting issues, and shipping new product. We will rely on you to work alongside veteran designers, producers, and artists, delivering the game to our millions of fans worldwide.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with a small, tight production team to develop successful games

Code mobile apps and accompanying tools using C++ (cocos2d-x framework)

Research new technologies and help architect the technology roadmap

Participate in all aspects of the project life-cycle, from design to release

Develop fun, innovative features played by millions

REQUIREMENTS

3+ years of C++

Computer Science degree or equivalent work experience

Solid foundational programming skills (algorithms, data structures, OOP, etc)

Experience working as part a lean / iterative engineering team

POSITIVES

Experience working on iOS/Android

Professional game development experience

Cocos2d-x experience

Javascript experience

BENEFITS

Competitive salary.

High level of autonomy and freedom.

Work from home Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Full benefits package (PTO, 401k, Medical, Dental, Vision).

Easy commute (one block away from CalTrain).

Free food and snacks, movie nights, and field trips.

HOW THIS JOB IS DIFFERENT

Feel good about what you do. Our game has literally saved lives.

Engineering-led organization. The majority of our founders are coders, and still code day-to-day. Great environment to grow and thrive around senior mentors.

Learn about the business side of mobile games. Our team is very good at what we do.

Good work/life balance. We are family-friendly and look at things in the long term.

Enjoy good people. We’re a small, tight team that enjoys each others' company. Two couples actually met via the studio and got married.

We believe that the unique contributions of all our team is the driver of our success. To make sure that our products and culture continue to incorporate everyone’s perspectives and experience we never discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, or marital, veteran, or disability status. All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines. Pixelberry is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

