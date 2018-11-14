EA brings original Command & Conquer devs to help with remasters

EA has confirmed earlier today that it will be remastering the original Command & Conquer game and its sequel Red Alert in 4K, with all expansions to be included.

Most notably, EA has partnered with Petroglyph Games, a studio formed by original members of the Command & Conquer development team to help with remastering the games.

The devs include Mike Legg, Frank Klepacki, Louis Castle, Ted Morris and Steve Tall.

"This is getting the band back together," Petroglyph Audio Director Frank Klepacki said in an announcement video posted today. "This is how it should be. We were all there from the inception of it."

As explained in a Reddit post by EA producer Jim Vassella, Red Alert and its three expansions would be bundled together as one remastered collection, noting that the team has not started development yet.

He also said that the games would not include any microtransactions, which was a cause of concern for fans of the franchise when the free-to-play mobile game Command & Conquer Rivals was announced back in June.

The entire Reddit post includes some touching statements from the original devs, so be sure to read it here.