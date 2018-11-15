Telltale games delisted from Steam as studio begins liquidation process

A handful of Telltale Games titles have been removed from Steam, with the company currently in the process of liquidating its remaining assets.

As reported by GameDaily.biz, various game series including Jurassic Park, Tales of Monkey Island, and Back to the Future have all been delisted on Steam, although anybody who already owns them will retain access.

Other popular releases like The Walking Dead, Batman: The Telltale Series, Game of Thrones, and Tales From the Borderlands are still up for sale at the time of writing, but you probably shouldn't wait around if you'd been planning on picking them up.

It's been just over a month since Telltale made waves by announcing a majority studio closure on Twitter, with the studio laying off the bulk of its 250-strong workforce without warning or severance pay.

Although the company kept on a skeleton crew to finish work on certain projects, it marked the end of an era for a studio that popularized narrative-driven, episodic games by working with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

"It's been an incredibly difficult year for Telltale as we worked to set the company on a new course. Unfortunately, we ran out of time trying to get there," said Telltale back in September.

"We released some of our best content this year and received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, but ultimately, that did not translate to sales. With a heavy heart, we watch our friends leave today to spread our brand of storytelling across the games industry."