THQ Nordic acquires rights to Expeditions franchise

Newsbrief: THQ Nordic has acquired the rights to the Expeditions franchise, and has begun work on a third game with series creator Logic Artists.

The two previous entries in the turn-based tactical RPG series, Expeditions: Conquistador and Expeditions: Viking, launched in 2013 and 2017 respectively, and received a positive reception from players.

The deal is the latest in a long line for THQ, with the firm having recently picked up the rights to notable franchises such as Timesplitters, Kingdoms of Amalur, and Alone in the Dark.

The company has also been splashing the cash on game studios, having purchased Goat Simulator developer Coffee Stain and Wreckfest maker Bugbear Entertainment earlier this week.