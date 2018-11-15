Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 15, 2018
Magic Leap is offering grants of up to $500,000 to AR devs

November 15, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Magic Leap has announced what it calls the Magic Leap Independent Creator Program, an augmented reality-focused program that offers devs cash and resources to help them develop AR games for platforms like the company's own Magic Leap One.

The company is offering grants of between $20,000 and $500,000 to developers working on augmented reality apps and games. In addition to money, the program also provides enrolled teams with development and marketing support, ranging from things like QA testing to motion capture studio access. 

Magic Leap notes in the program’s description that receiving a grant won’t require devs to sign away ownership of their IP. While the company is providing Magic Leap One hardware to participating devs, it also says that projects created with a Creator Program grant won’t have to be Magic Leap One exclusives either. 

Interested developers have until December 15 to apply for a grant, while decisions will be doled out between then and February 15, 2019 as applications are reviewed. More details on that process and the program itself can be found on the Magic Leap website

 

