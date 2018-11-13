Here are your juries for the IGF 2019 Nuovo, Visual Art, and Audio awards!

The days are getting shorter, the nights are growing colder, and the 2019 Independent Games Festival is about to enter its jurying phase.

As you settle in for the winter, know that the IGF juries (made up of experts in specific disciplines) play, evaluate and discuss the most notable games of the over 500 entered in the 2019 Festival Competition, which together continue to push the boundaries of video game development and design.

Now that the first round of IGF judging is complete (thanks to the efforts of hundreds of evaluators across the industry), these expert juries will meet to determine the finalists and winners of the prestigious IGF 2019 awards at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March!

To celebrate the efforts of our outstanding jury members, who volunteer their time and talents to help judge these important honors, today we'd like to highlight some of the industry luminaries who have agreed to judge the Nuovo Award, the Excellence in Visual Arts Award, and the Excellence in Audio Award:

The Nuovo Award

Now in its ninth year running, the Nuovo Award is intended as a celebration of more esoteric and artful games. The Nuovo jury for IGF 2019 will include the following members:

Bennett Foddy is the designer and developer of numerous games including QWOP and Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy. He won the IGF Nuovo award in 2018. Sos Sosowski​: Mad scientist of video games. Creator of Thelemite, McPixel and many other games you have never heard about. Lover of retro hardware, organiser of 0h Game Jam. co-founder of 7DFPS, co-creator of Doom Piano, formerly a school teacher. Currently on a quest to create the worst video game ever.

Mark Essen is the Creative Director and Co-Founder at Messhof, the Los Angeles game dev studio behind Nidhogg and Flywrench. Liz Ryerson: Liz Ryerson is an electronic musician, writer, game designer and visual artist. She's also an outspoken critic and hosts an on-again, off-again podcast about digital art called Beyond The Filter.

The Excellence in Visual Art Award

The Visual Art award seeks to celebrate the highlights of innovation and quality in visuals for independent games, and its jury for 2019 is made up of the following experts:

Laura Yilmaz is an art/animation director specializing in 2D traditional animation and illustration. She has worked with many of the most respected animation and motion graphics studios around Los Angeles including Buck Design, ShadowMachine, and Gentleman Scholar, and is an adjunct faculty instructor of animation at the University of Southern California. She is a lifelong gamer turned indie game enthusiast and truly terrible code tinkerer. Chandana Ekanayake​: Co-founder, Studio, and Creative Director at Outerloop Games working on Falcon Age.

The Excellence in Audio Award

As always, the Excellence in Audio Award is intended to celebrate the best musical and sound innovation, quality, and impressiveness in independent gaming. The following jurors will decide who takes home the prize in 2019:

Matt Boch is an Associate Professor in game design at the NYU Game Center. He also served for over a decade at Harmonix Music Systems as a Creative Director, designing and directing of some of Harmonix’s premier titles. He is presently working as an independent game developer & sound designer, crafting the ambitious music system & sound design of the forthcoming game Ape Out. Anna Kipnis​: Anna Kipnis started her game development career at Double Fine Productions, as a Gameplay Programmer in 2002, and has worked on Psychonauts (2005), Brütal Legend (2009), Costume Quest (2010), Once Upon a Monster (2011), The Cave (2012), Dear Leader (2014), Broken Age (2015), and Headlander (2016). She is active in the indie game community and has collaborated with Santa Ragione on Final Candidation (2013) and Wheels of Aurelia (2016), and was the founding organizer of Molyjam (2012-13). Anna has served on the IGF technical jury, the Global Game Jam theme committee, and as an adviser for UCSC's MS Games & Playable Media program.

All entries in the 2019 Independent Games Festival are currently browseable at the IGF's official site. Competition finalists will be announced early next year, with the winners announced on the evening of March 20th at the (livestreamed!) IGF Awards ceremony during GDC 2019.

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



