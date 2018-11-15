Tune in to The Strong Museum's women in games panel tonight at 6 PM EST

The Strong Museum is streaming its Women in Games: Inspire! panel tonight at 6 PM EST, and developers interested in tuning in can access the feed here.

This is a great opportunity for devs to listen to and be inspired by women who have helped shape the industry, and learn how to make it more inclusive for others in the future.

The panel is celebrating the accomplishments of women in the video game industry, including pioneers like Centipede co-creator Dona Bailey, Uncharted director Amy Hennig, and 343 Industries founder (the studio behind Halo) Bonnie Ross, and many many more.

Executive director of the ESA Foundation, Anastasia Staten, will be moderating the discussion. Although held off-camera, the rest of the event will include a tour of the museum's brand new Women in Games exhibit.

