November 15, 2018
November 15, 2018
November 15, 2018
Get a job: Nexon M is hiring a Software Engineer

November 15, 2018 | By Staff
Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Software Engineer, Nexon M

Location: Emeryville, California

Nexon M is a mobile game publisher based in Emeryville, CA. Founded in 2013, Nexon focuses on free-to-play games for mobile and counts some of the world’s best developers as its partners, including Big Huge Games, maker of the top-grossing game DomiNations, and Pixelberry, maker of top-grossing game Choices: Stories you Play.

We focus on free-to-play games for mobile can be traced to our roots as a subsidiary of NEXON Corp. As Korea’s largest game company, NEXON is known for having created the first free-to-play games in the early 2000′s and has multiple games which recently passed their 10-year anniversaries of live operation.

We are looking for an experienced Software Engineer to work with a talented, proven team on Nexon­ related titles. The Software Engineer is a full stack engineer responsible for all aspects of developing, implementing, and evangelizing our technology initiatives within the company.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop key client and server systems, and ETL pipeline.
  • Provide code reviews for team members.
  • Contribute to the architecture of new features and extensible systems.
  • Contribute to key technical discussions.

Job Qualifications:

  • 2+ years software development experience in total.
  • 2+ years of Object-Oriented Programming experience.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
  • Solid computer science fundamentals, with strong competencies in data structures, algorithms and software design/architecture

Desirable Skills/Experience:

  • AWS knowledge (SQS, S3, Lambda, Kinesis, Redshift, etc)
  • Python
  • Database development experience (MySQL, Postgres).
  • Game development for Unity, iOS and Android a plus

This is an onsite, full-time position with Nexon M (nexonm.com). Our studio is located in Emeryville, CA. A casual, friendly, work environment, comprehensive benefits package, a competitive salary, and a great opportunity for career growth and development, are all part of what makes Nexon M a great place to work.

Nexon is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

