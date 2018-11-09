Get a job: Nexon M is hiring a Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Emeryville, California

Nexon M is a mobile game publisher based in Emeryville, CA. Founded in 2013, Nexon focuses on free-to-play games for mobile and counts some of the world’s best developers as its partners, including Big Huge Games, maker of the top-grossing game DomiNations, and Pixelberry, maker of top-grossing game Choices: Stories you Play.



We focus on free-to-play games for mobile can be traced to our roots as a subsidiary of NEXON Corp. As Korea’s largest game company, NEXON is known for having created the first free-to-play games in the early 2000′s and has multiple games which recently passed their 10-year anniversaries of live operation.

We are looking for an experienced Software Engineer to work with a talented, proven team on Nexon­ related titles. The Software Engineer is a full stack engineer responsible for all aspects of developing, implementing, and evangelizing our technology initiatives within the company.

Job Responsibilities:

Design and develop key client and server systems, and ETL pipeline.

Provide code reviews for team members.

Contribute to the architecture of new features and extensible systems.

Contribute to key technical discussions.

Job Qualifications:

2+ years software development experience in total.

2+ years of Object-Oriented Programming experience.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Solid computer science fundamentals, with strong competencies in data structures, algorithms and software design/architecture

Desirable Skills/Experience:

AWS knowledge (SQS, S3, Lambda, Kinesis, Redshift, etc)

Python

Database development experience (MySQL, Postgres).

Game development for Unity, iOS and Android a plus

This is an onsite, full-time position with Nexon M (nexonm.com). Our studio is located in Emeryville, CA. A casual, friendly, work environment, comprehensive benefits package, a competitive salary, and a great opportunity for career growth and development, are all part of what makes Nexon M a great place to work.

Nexon is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Interested? Apply now.

