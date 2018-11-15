Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GTA , Call of Duty , and FIFA claim the top 5 best-selling PS4 games of all time

GTA, Call of Duty, and FIFA claim the top 5 best-selling PS4 games of all time

November 15, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 15, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

PlayStation has assembled a round-up of some game and console milestones to mark the 5th anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s 2013 launch.

While some of those numbers might look familiar if you’ve kept a close eye on Sony’s recent financial reports, the roundup as a whole still paints an interesting picture of what the PlayStation 4’s last five years have looked like in terms of consoles shipped and game sales.

PlayStation says that it has shipped more than 86.1 million PlayStation 4 systems since the console debuted half a decade ago. In that same span of time, PlayStation says sell-in for software has surpassed 777.9 million units. Both figures come from information gathered at the close of the fiscal quarter that ended September 30, so it’s safe to assume there’s been some growth since then during the current lead-up to the holiday season.

While individual sales numbers aren’t provided, the post also clocks Call of Duty Black Ops 3, Call of Duty: WWII, FIFA 17, FIFA 18, and Grand Theft Auto V as the PlayStation 4’s all-time best selling games (listed alphabetically). Many of those games, with the addition of Fortnite, are listed among the “most popular” PlayStation 4 titles as well.

Another interesting list offered in the post gives devs a peek at which games offered for free through Sony’s month-long PlayStation Plus promotions have been downloaded the most. Listed alphabetically, those five titles are Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Destiny 2, Dead by Daylight, Just Cause 3, and Mafia 3. Again, specific numbers aren’t provided here, but for reference, Sony’s latest financial report recorded 34.3 million PlayStation Plus subscriber as of September 30, 2018. 

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[11.15.18]
Senior Backend Engineer (f/m)
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.14.18]
Senior Graphics Software Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.14.18]
Server Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.14.18]
Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Two years on, Overwatch's producers talk toxicity, crunch, and live game dev
Discord's digital storefront now supports early access games
Blog: The risks of making safe games
Telltale games delisted from Steam as studio begins liquidation process


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image