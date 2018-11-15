GTA , Call of Duty , and FIFA claim the top 5 best-selling PS4 games of all time

PlayStation has assembled a round-up of some game and console milestones to mark the 5th anniversary of the PlayStation 4’s 2013 launch.

While some of those numbers might look familiar if you’ve kept a close eye on Sony’s recent financial reports, the roundup as a whole still paints an interesting picture of what the PlayStation 4’s last five years have looked like in terms of consoles shipped and game sales.

PlayStation says that it has shipped more than 86.1 million PlayStation 4 systems since the console debuted half a decade ago. In that same span of time, PlayStation says sell-in for software has surpassed 777.9 million units. Both figures come from information gathered at the close of the fiscal quarter that ended September 30, so it’s safe to assume there’s been some growth since then during the current lead-up to the holiday season.

While individual sales numbers aren’t provided, the post also clocks Call of Duty Black Ops 3, Call of Duty: WWII, FIFA 17, FIFA 18, and Grand Theft Auto V as the PlayStation 4’s all-time best selling games (listed alphabetically). Many of those games, with the addition of Fortnite, are listed among the “most popular” PlayStation 4 titles as well.

Another interesting list offered in the post gives devs a peek at which games offered for free through Sony’s month-long PlayStation Plus promotions have been downloaded the most. Listed alphabetically, those five titles are Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Destiny 2, Dead by Daylight, Just Cause 3, and Mafia 3. Again, specific numbers aren’t provided here, but for reference, Sony’s latest financial report recorded 34.3 million PlayStation Plus subscriber as of September 30, 2018.