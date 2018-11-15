Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Sony will not be present at E3 2019

Sony will not be present at E3 2019

November 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
November 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Sony Interactive Entertainment will not be present during E3 2019, choosing to pull PlayStation from the annual trade show and focus on looking for "inventive opportunities to engage the community," according to a statement given by the company to Game Informer. 

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the lobbyist group that runs E3, also confirmed the news earlier today in a press release.

When prompted as to whether Sony would hold its event off-site, like how Electronic Arts provides a show close to E3, PlayStation senior vice president of communications Jennifer Clark said that they "will not activate or hold a press conference around E3."

While this decision may come as a shock, it's not entirely surprising given that Sony's current roster of games, including Death Stranding, The Last of Us 2, and Ghosts of Tsushima, were showcased last year and none them have release dates as of yet. It's likely that the company's 2019 lineup would have revolved around those titles.

"PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers. As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019," the statement continues.

"We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.”

It's worth noting that this news comes a few months after Sony announced its annual fan event, PlayStation Experience, will not be happening this year. 

