Video: Saints Row: The Third and designing over the top

In this GDC 2012 session, Volition's Scott Phillips discusses the initial tonal and creative boundaries for Saint's Row: The Third and explains the processes used to iterate and improve on the massive open world game.

Phillips goes over some features that didn't make it into the final game and why, and also showcases which processes were improved during the middle of development, providing an inside look at how a game as over the top as Saints Row gets made.

It was an insightful talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

