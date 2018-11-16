Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
Chat with one of WWI game 11-11: Memories Retold's designers at 3PM ET

November 16, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

100 years have passed since the end of World War I, a titanic event that decimated the population of Europe and rattled the politics and social mores of the 20th century. It's an event that's influenced artists and filmmakers for the course of that time, but only recently have game developers chosen to explore the setting in games like 11-11: Memories Untold, which released last week. 

Today, on the GDC Twitch channel, you'll be able to talk to Francois Rizzo, game designer of 11-11: Memories Untold, which was produced in a collaboration between French company Digixart, Aardman Animation, and Bandai-Namco. 

We've got questions for Rizzo about bringing this beautiful, painterly game to life, and we'll be asking him some of your questions too! Join Twitch chat, and be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel for more developer interviews. 

