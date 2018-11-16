Supercell sinks $5.7M into smartwatch game dev Everywear Games

Supercell has invested €5 million ($5.7 million) into smartwatch game developer Everywear Games.

Founded back in 2015 with the aim of "perfecting the wearable gaming experience," Everywear is the creator of small screen titles Field Day, Time Unit, Micropolis! and Runeblade.

The studio has been vague in explaining how it'll use the cash, but said it plans to expand its development team so it can start a project "that offers bigger audiences, new challenges and opportunities."

"Our vision for our games has always been that game design is more important than the size of the screen," reads a post on the company's website.

"A good game happens more in the mind of the player than on the screen, it widens the imagination and lives in people’s minds, like a good book does. We are thrilled to start this new chapter. With Supercell supporting us we can now focus on our long term vision."