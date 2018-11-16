Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Supercell sinks $5.7M into smartwatch game dev Everywear Games

Supercell sinks $5.7M into smartwatch game dev Everywear Games

November 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Supercell has invested €5 million ($5.7 million) into smartwatch game developer Everywear Games. 

Founded back in 2015 with the aim of "perfecting the wearable gaming experience," Everywear is the creator of small screen titles Field Day, Time Unit, Micropolis! and Runeblade.

The studio has been vague in explaining how it'll use the cash, but said it plans to expand its development team so it can start a project "that offers bigger audiences, new challenges and opportunities."

"Our vision for our games has always been that game design is more important than the size of the screen," reads a post on the company's website.

"A good game happens more in the mind of the player than on the screen, it widens the imagination and lives in people’s minds, like a good book does. We are thrilled to start this new chapter. With Supercell supporting us we can now focus on our long term vision."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.16.18]
3D Artist - for Elvenar
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.15.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.15.18]
Infrastructure Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.15.18]
Site Reliability Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: Shiny Shoe's streaming-only game Death’s Door: Aftermath
Two years on, Overwatch's producers talk toxicity, crunch, and live game dev
Discord's digital storefront now supports early access games
Blog: The risks of making safe games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image