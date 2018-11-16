Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Bandai Namco Studios Vancouver has shut down

November 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Bandai Namco Studios Vancouver has shut down today, with the studio's SVP of development and Tekken Mobile game director Landon Nguyen breaking the news on Twitter

The Vancouver office was responsible for Bandai Namco's wider mobile efforts, and worked on a string of smartphone games based on the company's biggest franchises including Tekken Mobile, Tap My Katamari, Pac-Man Bounce, and Pac Man 256.

It's unclear why the studio has closed its doors, with Nguyen simply relaying the news on social media and confirming that a small skeleton crew will be staying on to support Tekken Mobile

"I’m sad to announce that as of today Bandai Namco Studios Vancouver will be shutting down. I want to thank everyone who came with us on this journey," he wrote. "We shipped some awesome experiences together. Thank you to all the fans who supported our games and our studio."

We've reached out to Bandai Namco for more information, and will update this article accordingly.

