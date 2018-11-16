Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 16, 2018
Report: Microsoft plans to launch a disc-free Xbox One in 2019

Report: Microsoft plans to launch a disc-free Xbox One in 2019

November 16, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 16, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Rumors are circulating that Microsoft is working on a version of its current-gen console that lacks a disc drive, a move that reportedly seeks to shave as much as $100 off of the Xbox One’s current price tag of $299.

This rumored digital-only variant of the Xbox One is planned as a 2019 release according to the tech site Thurrott’s conversations with people familiar with Microsoft's plans. As an additional cost-cutting measure, a cheaper (but still disc-friendly) Xbox One is rumored to be in the works as well, with a late-2019 release planned.

On top of all of that, the site reports that Microsoft is planning to kick off a "disc-to-digital" program to help smooth the transition that will let people trade Xbox One discs for digital game codes to be used on the new disc-less console at permitted retailers.

The site’s sources also say that Microsoft hasn’t decided if its next-generation hardware will feature a disc drive quite yet. Those next-gen systems, according to reports from Thurrott from earlier this year, are being developed under the code name Scarlett and are expected to launch in 2020.

