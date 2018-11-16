Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hi-Rez Studios bringing cross-platform play to Smite , Paladins , and Realm Royale

Hi-Rez Studios bringing cross-platform play to Smite, Paladins, and Realm Royale

November 16, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 16, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: Hi-Rez Studios has announced plans to bring cross-platform play and progression to three of its free-to-play games: Smite, Paladins, and Realm Royale.

The feature is due to hit Smite soon and will launch for Paladins in the game’s upcoming season. For Realm Royale, Hi-Rez says it’ll offer PC and Xbox One crossplay during the console closed beta period.

The developer is just the latest to offer cross-platform features for its online multiplayer games but, despite a recent change of heart from PlayStation leadership, the PlayStation 4 is once again absent from the list of consoles being supported. 

In an FAQ on its website, Hi-Rez notes that cross-play is supported for various launchers across PC, Mac, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch and that it is “technically ready to support cross-play on other platforms as the opportunity arises.”

Though PlayStation is not explicitly named, this echoes the sentiment shared by many other developers over Sony’s ongoing reluctance to open up the PlayStation 4 to cross-platform possibilities. Though the popularity of Fortnite prompted the company to reconsider its stance for “select third-party content,” that position has yet to spread to most other multi-platform online games. 

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.15.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.15.18]
Infrastructure Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.15.18]
Site Reliability Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.15.18]
Studio Production Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: Shiny Shoe's streaming-only game Death’s Door: Aftermath
Bandai Namco Studios Vancouver has shut down
Supercell sinks $5.7M into smartwatch game dev Everywear Games
Two years on, Overwatch's producers talk toxicity, crunch, and live game dev


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image