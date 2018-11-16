Fortnite and God of War win big at the Golden Joystick awards

The results for the 36th annual Golden Joystick Awards have been announced, with God of War taking home a total of four awards and Fortnite ultimately being named game of the year for 2018.

Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards opened back in September, with the ceremony taking place last night in London. Across the 16 categories open to the public for voting, God of War ended up being the star of the show.

God of War won for best storytelling, visual design, audio, and overall PlayStation game of the year. Unsurprisingly, the massively popular battle royale game Fortnite was awarded the title of ultimate game of the year.

The full list of winners are mentioned down below: