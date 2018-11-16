Fortnite and God of War win big at the Golden Joystick awards

The results for the 36th annual Golden Joystick Awards have been announced, with God of War taking home a total of four awards and Fortnite ultimately being named game of the year for 2018.
Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards opened back in September, with the ceremony taking place last night in London. Across the 16 categories open to the public for voting, God of War ended up being the star of the show.
God of War won for best storytelling, visual design, audio, and overall PlayStation game of the year. Unsurprisingly, the massively popular battle royale game Fortnite was awarded the title of ultimate game of the year.
The full list of winners are mentioned down below:
- Best Storytelling - God of War
- Best Competitive Game - Fortnite Battle Royale
- Best Cooperative Game - Monster Hunter: World
- Best Visual Design - God of War
- Best Indie Game - Dead Cells
- Best Audio - God of War
- Still Playing Award - World of Tanks
- Best Performer - Bryan Dechart (as Connor from Detroit: Become Human)
- Esports Game of the Year - Overwatch
- Best VR Game - The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR
- Studio of the Year - SIE Santa Monica Studio
- Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - Bryan Dechart and Amelia Rose Blaire
- Mobile Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile
- PC Game of the Year - Subnautica
- PlayStation Game of the Year - God of War
- Xbox Game of the Year - Forza Horizon 4
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Octopath Traveler
- Breakthrough Award - Unknown Worlds
- Most Wanted Game - Cyberpunk 2077
- Critics Choice Award - Red Dead Redemption 2
- Lifetime Achievement - Hidetaka Miyazaki (FromSoftware)
- Outstanding Contribution - Xbox Adaptive Controller
- Ultimate Game of the Year - Fortnite Battle Royale