Delver devs release their tech publicly under open source license

Priority Interrupt has open sourced the tech behind its first-person action roguelike, Delver, for public use after one of the developers announced the decision on Twitter.

This could be a great tool for developers interested in learning a new engine, or curious to dig into the source code responsible for bringing Delver to life.

As an added bonus, it's always nice when developers open source their tech to share with others.

The source release doesn't contain or cover the game data from Delver, and the game data remains subject to original copyright and applicable law.

It's also worth mentioning that the source code release is licensed under the GNU General Public License v2.0, meaning the software can continue to be shared, edited, and distributed for free, and can be used for commercial use as well.

Developers interested in delving into the engine can click here.