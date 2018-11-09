Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Impulse Gear is looking for a Sr. Narrative Writer

Get a job: Impulse Gear is looking for a Sr. Narrative Writer

November 16, 2018 | By Staff
November 16, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Narrative Writer, Impulse Gear

Location: San Francisco, California

Impulse Gear is looking for a Senior Narrative Writer to help push the boundaries of interactive storytelling in our next Virtual Reality game. Daily tasks will include story development, game dialogue and general narrative contribution. The ideal candidate will have previous success as a game writer or screenwriter, outstanding communication skills, a good understanding of story and game structure, and an absolute passion to tell great stories in various mediums.

This is a full time, on-site position.

Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with content designers, writers and creative staff in creating original narrative content and believable characters for a Virtual Reality game

  • Collaborate with writers, designers and cinematic artists to write and edit compelling and unique dialogue for a diverse cast of characters

  • Communicate story ideas and plans and advocate for excellent storytelling across the team and product

  • Contribute to other creative areas of the narrative including secondary game content, recording actor performance of dialogue and writing content for marketing materials.

Requirements

  • A minimum of 5 years of industry or related-industry experience as a game writer, screenwriter or story editor.

  • Excellent written and verbal communication and "pitch" skills.

  • Able to brainstorm and collaborate with a team.

  • Direct experience creating personal narratives about characters struggling with everyday challenges; even if they are on the other side of the galaxy.

  • Thorough knowledge of the story and game development process.

  • Solid understanding of story and game structure and how they can integrate successfully.

  • Passion for gaming and/or storytelling.

  • Able to produce writing without constant supervision.

  • Excellent organizational skills and ability to work well under tight deadlines.

  • Deep understanding of interactive narrative and a desire to push the boundaries of storytelling.

  • Experience with script writing/Final Draft.

Pluses

  • College degree in screenwriting, creative writing, or similar discipline
  • Experience as a game designer or narrative designer

Writing Sample

Please submit at least two professional samples demonstrating strong dialogue and characterization. Samples should represent cinematic writing, such as game cinematics, or film/television scenes. Avoid prose, such as short stories or character descriptions.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.15.18]
Studio Production Director
XSEED Games
XSEED Games — Torrance, California, United States
[11.13.18]
Localization Editor
505 Games Limited
505 Games Limited — Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
[11.13.18]
Associate Producer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[11.12.18]
Lead Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: Shiny Shoe's streaming-only game Death’s Door: Aftermath
Report: Microsoft plans to launch a disc-free Xbox One in 2019
Hi-Rez Studios bringing cross-platform play to Smite, Paladins, and Realm Royale
Bandai Namco Studios Vancouver has shut down


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image