November 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
Video: Contrast and context in BioWare story and cinematics

November 16, 2018 | By Staff
More: Video

Creating emotionally engaging stories and cinematics requires narrative, visual, audio and gameplay elements to work together to support the game's central themes. 

In this GDC 2012 talk, BioWare's Jonathan Perry examines how BioWare has used contrast and context in Mass Effect and Dragon Age and how these techniques can be implemented across different departments to enhance the narrative and cinematic experience.

Perry discusses how contrast and context as tools can help teams develop stronger story themes, create content that supports those themes, and deliver the story in a meaningful way that doesn't rely on lengthy exposition.

It was an insightful talk that's still definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

