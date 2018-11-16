Former Activision Blizzard devs launch Mythical Games, secures $16M in funding

Los Angeles-based studio Mythical Games has secured $16 million dollars in funding to be used toward supporting the company’s first-to-market plans in developing and co-producing games on both mobile and PC consoles.

The studio was founded earlier in the year year by Activision studio heads CEO John Linden and CCO Jamie Jackson, with head of Blockchain Rudy Koch (Senior Producer at Blizzard), and CPO Stephan Cunningham (Director, Global Product Management at Yahoo!).

As announced in a press release, the investment was led by Galaxy Digital’s EOS VC Fund, with significant contributions from Javelin Venture Partners, DDC, Fenbushi, Noris, and OkCoin joining the round as well.

The company is hoping to innovate through providing its proprietary Mythical platform to developers in order to help build player-owned economies on blockchains, initially focused on the EOSIO blockchain.

According to the press release, the company will also focus on producing new tools for content creators and brands to customize and provide ownership of game assets.