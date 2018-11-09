Former Activision Blizzard devs launch Mythical Games, securing $16M in funding

Los Angeles-based studio Mythical Games has secured $16 million in funding which will help fuel its efforts to develop and co-produce games across mobile, PC and consoles.

The studio was founded earlier in the year by former Activision CEO John Linden and CCO Jamie Jackson, with head of blockchain Rudy Koch (senior producer at Blizzard), and CPO Stephan Cunningham (Director, Global Product Management at Yahoo!).

As announced in a press release, the investment was led by Galaxy Digital’s EOS VC Fund, with significant contributions from Javelin Venture Partners, DDC, Fenbushi, Noris, and OkCoin joining the round as well.

The company is hoping to innovate through providing its proprietary Mythical platform to developers in order to help build player-owned economies on blockchains. According to the press release, the company will also focus on producing new tools for content creators and brands to customize and provide ownership of game assets.