November 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
Watch Francois Rizzo discuss the design of 11-11: Memories Retold

November 16, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
November 16, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

11-11: Memories Retold is a unique collaboration between French studio Digixart and British animation giant Aardman Animation, a rare game that tackles the chaotic and brutal moments of World War I while exploring the personal stories that inspired game director Yoan Fanise. While many war games are dedicated to re-creating thrilling heroics and making sure players are having fun, 11-11 does its best to explore other important aspects of the war, even as its last veterans have passed away in the last decade.

So what's it like to work on such an unusual game? Today on the GDC Twitch channel, game designer Francois Rizzo was kind enough share some of his insight from working on 11-11: Memories Retold, and broke down some of the processes used to design interactive historical moments. 

If you missed it, you can now click on the video up above to watch the conversation in full! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel for more developer interviews leading up to GDC 2019. 

