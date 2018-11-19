Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 19, 2018
Changyou signs deal to bring Tetris to smartphones in China

November 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Chinese online game developer Changyou has signed a deal with The Tetris Company to bring the iconic puzzler to smartphones in China. 

The Beijing-based outfit will develop and publish a variety of Tetris-branded mobile games in the lucrative region, starting with strategy puzzler Tetris Journey next year.

According to the studio, Tetris Journey will feature over 300 levels of traditional and new games modes, complete with single and multiplayer challenges, and will serve to celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary. 

"Tetris is so popular for people around the world, and we are very pleased to have established this strategic partnership with The Tetris Company," said Jie Liu, SVP of Changyou. 

"Changyou is the first China-based, online game company being recognized and granted the sole license for Tetris games in China, and we are very excited to bring this leading brand with our new design into the market."

