Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft deal will help InXile escape 'uncanny valley' of game development

Microsoft deal will help InXile escape 'uncanny valley' of game development

November 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Microsoft's recent purchase of InXile Entertainment will help The Bard's Tale and Wasteland creator escape the "uncanny valley" of game development, according to studio founder Brian Fargo. 

The veteran designer was discussing the acquisition during an extensive Q&A with Eurogamer, and suggested the buyout will allow the studio close the gap between double-A and triple-A development, because it now has the finances to meet the rising expectations of consumers.

"We've always known as a small developer what our goals are, but we don't have unlimited money -- and I'm not talking about going crazy, ramping up to these huge triple-A projects, that's not what we're trying to do," he explained. 

"But we want to step it up a bit because there's this uncanny valley between the double-A and the triple-A. We could come out with a game like Bard's Tale [4] and we could say, 'Hey, it's a 35-person team and it's only $35,' but the people playing it are like, 'Nope. I'm just looking at The Witcher 3 and I don't really care.' We don't get to explain; we just need to close the gap."

Indeed, Fargo said he'll no longer have to spend time negotiating deals, chasing contacts, crowdfunding, and generally dreaming up ways to raise more equity, and explained he'll now be able to think about the long-term and ask for whatever resources the studio needs -- rather than continuously getting his team to punch about their weight. 

"Most people in development know a little bit of extra time goes an incredibly long way towards the end. I know it doesn't seem like it but it's always the case. When you finally get it together, you feel it, you can really focus on iteration," he added.

"I founded Interplay in 1983, and this will be the first time in my career I will be able to focus 100 per cent of my energy on product development."

To hear more from Fargo, be sure to check out the full interview over on Eurogamer.

Related Jobs

Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[11.19.18]
Lead Producer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[11.19.18]
Environment Artist
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[11.19.18]
Senior System Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[11.19.18]
Senior General Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Designing the procedurally-generated space sim Nimbatus
Microsoft deal will help InXile escape 'uncanny valley' of game development
Changyou signs deal to bring Tetris to smartphones in China
Postmortem: Shiny Shoe's streaming-only game Death’s Door: Aftermath


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image