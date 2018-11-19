Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 19, 2018
Former Remedy CEO and Wargaming exec opens new studio Redhill Games

November 19, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Former Remedy CEO and Wargaming development executive Matias Myllyrinne has rounded up a team of industry veterans to form new studio, Redhill Games. 

As reported by VentureBeat, Redhill will focus on free-to-play PC game development and will look to create a slate of titles "that will have a global impact." 

Based in Helsinki, Finland, the fledgling studio currently comprises 13 employees including former Wargaming and Remedy technical director Mikko Uromo, who'll serve as chief technology officer at Redhill. 

Uromo will be joined by fellow Wargaming alumni including former World of Tanks development director, Milos Jerabek, and the company's former head of HR and chief of staff for global development, Ekaterina Dolgova.

Even more fresh faces are expected to join the team in the coming months, with Myllyrinne hoping to bring together a talented group that'll prove the Finnish game dev scene can be more than just a hotbed for (some rather successful) mobile titles.  

“It’s refreshing to start from the beginning and build an environment where you feel people will do good work and also have a good life," commented Myllyrinne.

“Helsinki has had a lot of success in mobile, but not so much in PC. It’s a tall order. But individuals are what matters. We have people from Eastern and Western Europe. They’re all masters of their own craft, and they’re awesome team players."

