Star Citizen has now crowdfunded over $200 million in 6 years

Star Citizen’s ongoing crowdfunding campaign has now raised over $200 million since the effort first began back in 2012 when its first crowdfunding push landed the game over $2 million in funds.

As noted by developer RSI co-founder Chris Roberts in a blog post on the milestone, “the amount is the highest total for any project in the history of crowdfunding."

In the 6 years since the project first kicked off, RSI has given would-be backers the option of funding the game’s development by purchasing in-game trinkets like ships and land claims.

Star Citizen itself regularly rakes in a million or two a month through its crowdfunding efforts, with October’s current funding total sitting around $4.7 million according to a tracker provided by RSI. Already, Star Citizen has surpassed this past weekend’s $200 million crowdfunding milestone by around $167,000.

One especially notable thing about RSI and Star Citizen is the developer’s ongoing transparency. Throughout the first several million of the crowdfunding effort, RSI continually updated a crowdfunding milestone page with stretch goals and data and still maintains a running tally of the project’s current funding. Now, as development on the alpha progresses, RSI keeps a public roadmap to track what the team is working on from update to update, covering things like progress on new locations and performance optimizations.